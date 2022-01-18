From Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) witnessed total compliance in Imo State on Tuesday as the state was on a total lockdown of economic and social activities.

Banks, schools and other institutions in the State did not open for business likewise fuel stations including the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). All the markets were shut down, including the popular Eke-Onuwa, Relief and Alana markets in Owerri.

Vehicular movements were also not noticed by our correspondent who monitored the situation in the state.

Our correspondent went around the city at about 11 am on Tuesday and observed that major markets in the metropolis including banks, schools, offices, service stations, upscale eateries were shut down.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In the suburbs of the state capital, however, such as the World Bank and Umuguma, it was noticed that most traders opened up for businesses.

One of the traders who spoke to our correspondent said that he had to open his business as remaining at home would not provide food for his family.

‘I had to open for business because remaining at home will not provide food for my family. Don’t forget that this is January and I need to pay the school fees for my children. But I am pleading with President Buhari to free Nnamdi Kanu so that all this problem will stop; so that the people can do their business without fear. Things are hard,’ he lamented.

‘The Federal Government should release Nnamdi Kanu, but those who must work every day to be able to eat should not be forced to sit at home, facing hunger,’ he stated.