Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Acho Ihim has been served an impeachment notice by members of the state legislature, it has emerged.

A member of the House, Chinedu Offor, has been made the interim Speaker.

Reports also have it that the Majority leader, Lugard Osuji, has been removed. He was replaced by Mr Lloyd Chukwuemeka.