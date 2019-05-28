George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Apparently, to avoid the looming impeachment ax dangling over his head, Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, on Tuesday resigned his position as the Speaker of the state Assembly.

This is coming as Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano) defeated the acting Speaker Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) by 14 to 11 to emerge as the new Speaker who will pilot the affairs of the Assembly till June 6, 2019, when the life of the current 8th Assembly comes to an end.

Recall that penultimate week, 21 out 27 members of the state Assembly had suspended the embattled Speaker and the Majority, Lugard Osuji, over alleged misconduct.

The angry state legislators had promptly pronounced Hon Chinedu Offor as acting speaker even though Acho Ihim had allegedly taken away the mace.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo, had two weeks ago, resigned his position following the simmering leadership crisis that had crippled the activities of the state legislature in the past three weeks.

However, Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, who confirmed the development, said that the embattled speaker had on Tuesday tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the Assembly, Chris Duru.

Ekwezuo said: “Yes, the speaker has resigned. He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28. He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo State for the opportunity to serve as the number third citizen of the state for four years now.”