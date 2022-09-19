From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibe, was on Monday removed by his coleagues and in his place Emeka Nduka, representing Ehime Mbano, was elected.

His replacement followed the resignation of the previous speaker.

Nduka was elected during a closed door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC – Nwangele), who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation.

Although no concrete reason was given for his removal .

The new Speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC Owerri West), and seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC – Njaba).

Recall that Ibe was sworn on as speaker on November 8, 2021, following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem (APC – Onuimo) for reasons ranging from forgery to highhandedness.