George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

In a bid to avoid impeachment dangling on his head, Acho Ihim, has resigned as speaker of Imo House of Assembly.

Ihim’s Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, confirmed the development and added that the former speaker tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the Assembly, Chris Duru.

In his stead, Lawman Duruji defeated the acting speaker, Chinedu Offor, by 14 to 11 votes, to emerge as the new speaker. Duruji will pilot the affairs of the Assembly till June 6, when the life of the Eighth Assembly ends.

Last week, 21, out of 27 members of the Assembly suspended Ihim and the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji over alleged misconduct.

The angry lawmakers pronounced Offor acting speaker.

Also, deputy speaker, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, had, two weeks ago, resigned his position, following the simmering leadership crisis which crippled activities of the Assembly, in the last three weeks.

Ekwezuo said “yes, the speaker has resigned. He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28. He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo State for the opportunity to serve as the number three citizen of the state for four years now.”