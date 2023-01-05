From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Stakeholders in Imo State on Thursday has endorsed governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term.

The stakeholders surprised the governor with the endorsement shortly after he presented his scorecard at the 7th Imo Stakeholders Forum held in the State when Henry Njoku during his vote of thanks passed vote of confidence on the governor as well as moved a motion for him to run for the same office.

His motion was supported by the rest of the stakeholders and elder statesmen who all attested that he deserved a second chance after his achievements in less than three years in office.

Also,chairman of the Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who was also at the occasion expressed happiness with the level of achievements made by Uzodimma as he assured him of his support.

He said “I’ve never had a happy day like this, it’s my dream to see a prosperous Imo and Nigeria and we are near to achieving the aim.

“This is the first time a governor is telling us what he has done and not what he wants to do,I’ve seen the whole governors right from Mbakwe,I want to tell you that I haven’t seen a governor that went through such difficulties ,gun men everywhere and still achieve such a great feat.

I’m addressing you as chairman of elders of elders of Ohanaeze, I’m very proud to be your father ,I passed through FMC I never knew it has become a teaching hospital,I have seen other good things you have done,good roads,I’m proud of you.

“Most of the people farmenting this trouble are from our community, they can not stop Hope ,I want to assure you that I’m going to be with you.” Iwuanyanwu said.

Uzodimma while reeling out his achievements on road construction, payment of salaries of his workers, improvement on the Internally Generated Revenue of the State and promise of resurrecting the moribund industries in the State has also vowed to expose those behind insecurity.

“We have seen those who are behind insecurity in Imo State ,we would expose them ,they will go out in the day and at night they will plan how to slaughtered your brother ,it’s not all about Uzodimma, government will come and go but Imo State will remain ,if we destroy this State there is no other State we can call our own ,so let us rise to defend our State,it’s our heritage .

“The politicians related to my government are being attacked, I want to ask, are they attacking other politicians from other parties ,help me look for the answers,our “Mumu don do” ,we now know those who are behind insecurity in the State and I believe you know them too ,we appeal to them to stop and repent ,that enough is enough” Uzodimma stated.

Among those that also attended the epoch making event are Dr. Paschal Dozie,Eze Cletus Ilomuanyan and Mrs Kema Chikwe.