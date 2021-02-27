From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There appears to be more trouble for former governors of Imo State Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha as stakeholders drawn from the 305 wards of the state have mandated Governor Hope Uzodinma to recover properties and monies allegedly looted from the state during their administrations from 2011 to 2019.

The stakeholders drawn from the state’s three senatorial districts also said they are irrevocably committed to supporting the Uzodinma administration and will stand with the governor to ensure that his plan to rebuild Imo is achieved.

The stakeholders made a resolution in writing that gave a documented backing mandating the governor to carry out the task.

The resolution was reached at the weekend during a special stakeholders meeting between the governor and representatives of youths, women, traditional institution, clerics and former leaders of the state.

Prominent among those in attendance were a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, who was chairman of the stakeholders gathering, and three deputy governors: Eng Ebere Udeagu, Ada Okwuonu and Jude Agbaso.

Former Speakers of the state House of Assembly, Kelechi Nwagwu and Chiji Collins, and current Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem, and his deputy, Rt Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, former Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Hilary Opara, Prof Maurice Iwu and Dr EJK.Onyewuchi, were also in attendance.

Earlier in an address read by Governor Uzodinma, entitled, “Imo State Must Be For All Imo People”, the governor used the opportunity of the 4th stakeholders’ meeting since he assumed office to brief the people of Imo on his achievements so far in the past year in office.

The governor also briefed the gathering on the security situation in the state and the recent development involving the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who had forcefully unsealed a property sealed by the state government.

Governor Uzodinma reiterated his earlier stance that he has come to serve Imo people with sincerity of heart, noting that his administration will only do the things that are in tandem with the wishes of the people of the state.

He insisted that nothing will make him to change his vow to God regarding service to Imo.

He pleaded with the people to be wary of those who are instigating crisis in parts of the state for political reasons, and maintained that his administration will not allow such persons to have their way.