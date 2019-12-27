Stakeholders of Imo State comprising notable political leaders, traditional and religious leaders, captain of industries and technocrats have given pass mark to Governor Emeka Ihedioha for his landmark achievements.

Speaking at the 2019 stakeholders luncheon at the Government House, yesterday, Chief Paschal Dozie who was chairman of the occasion, said the governor has performed beyond expectations.

Dozie, Chairman, Imo State Elders Advisory Council, said the governor has shown capacity to turn the fortune of the state around and enjoined all to join hands with him to achieve the desired Imo.

“We now have hope of a new Imo under His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. He has done so well and deserves our commendations.

“I believe that if we want this government to succeed, we must contribute our individual and collective quota. So let us join hands with the governor to achieve the Imo State of our dreams.”

Governor Ihedioha said efforts of his administration were yielding positive results, adding that he would not relent until Imo becomes the envy of states in the country.

He said within the few months in office, his administration was able to restore effective budget presentation, reduce cost of governance, embarked on extensive road rehabilitation projects, deployed technology as an enabler for effective service delivery and carried out broad reforms in the state civil service.

He said revitalisation of the local governments for optimal performance, rehabilitation of schools, promotion of investment and industrialisation of the state and training of thousands of Imo citizens in various fields of endeavours were also part of the significant achievements of his government.

He, therefore, solicited support from Imo industrialists, investors, and captain of industries to his visions for the state, stressing that his administration is determined to change the narrative of the state.

“We must together prepare Imo for a future without crude oil. Government alone cannot do it. We therefore invite you to partner with us towards the development of Imo State.

“As we search for outside investment, it is pertinent that we rally our home potentials. The state is open to take advantage of your business and global networks to make Imo one of the leading investment hub in the country.”