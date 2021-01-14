From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A new Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has assumed duty at the Imo State Police Command.

Mohammed, according to the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, took over on Thursday from Isaac Akinmoyede, who has been redeployed to Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State, after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

According to Ikeokwu, CP Mohammed is a native of Zaria in Kaduna State. He was enlisted into the Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The new commissioner has served the Force in various capacities in different commands and formations. Until his recent posting as the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations in Borno State.

He assumes duty as the Thirty-Seventh Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command.