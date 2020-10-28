The Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie, as part of his strategies to reposition the interventionist agency, led a special in-house team on audit and verification exercise of members of staff of the Commission.

At commencement of the exercise on Monday, the head of the Commission reiterated his earlier position to adopt an all inclusive and open door policy to encourage free communication and cross fertilization of ideas in the affairs of ISOPADEC.

A statement from Spokesman of the commission, Damian Oparah quoted the Managing Director as saying that he informed staff to expect the introduction of critical reforms aimed to facilitate coordinated projects implementation strategies for the rapid transformation of oil and gas producing communities of the State.

He also hinted of his commitment to introduce phased reforms in administration and leadership techniques in the components of the Commission’s business processes and operations.

To serve as pilot of his planned reforms, Chief Orie informed staff that the verification being implemented was borne out of his aspiration to build a top notch record and documentation system powered by technology, innovation and new knowledge.

Additionally, he observed that the exercise upon completion, promises to offer one-stop and reliable staff data bank which would assist management in the implementation of corporate policies on staff training/ capacity development, improved welfare amongst other organizational objectives.

The Managing Director therefore urged staff to come forward with all academic credentials, letters of employment, evidences of last promotion, proof of Local Government of origin, completed forms detailing individual employee training needs/aspirations amongst other documents that may assist in the overall success of the exercise.

Going further, the thorough bred board room guru stated that to facilitate a thorough exercise, the audit was planned to run for a period of five (5) working days, with an objective to minimize pressure amongst general staff members and a team of in-house professionals he assembled and leading to drive the process.