Imo State University, Owerri faculty gutted by fire

George ONYEJIUWA

The Faculty of Humanities of the Imo State University, Owerri, has been gutted by fire which destroyed not only the entire building housing various offices and departments but also burnt all the documents and academic records of students of the faculty.

According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Nze Obi Njoku, the fire incident started in the wee hours of today.

He told our correspondent that the inferno which gutted the faculty building recently renovated by the state government was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in the building.