The former Director-General National Sports Commission (NSC) and Deputy Chief Of Staff, Imo State Government, Dr. Patrick Ekeji, has promised that the state will regain her pride of place in the sporting history of the nation.

Dr. Ekeji made the statement when he made an on the spot assessment of sporting facilities at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, to see for himself the state of the facilities at the state government owned stadium as directed by the governor.

Dr. Ekeji who was accompanied by the Director of Sports in the Imo State Sports Commission, Ferdinand Emeana, visited the football field, handball and basketball courts, the new swimming pool, Ministry of Sports building which is under construction and other facilities at the stadium.

He said the Grasshoppers Handball team which used to be the best in the country will be brought back to the way it was in the 80s when they where the best in the country.