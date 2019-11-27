Chidi Ebere

It was a thriller of sorts and all within the hall of Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh, Imo State, stood up to applaud the performance of Master Ekechukwu Francis Nnadozie of Madre Giovanna Rusililo, Ibeku, Okwuato. He had emerged the winner of the second edition of the Mbaise Universal Assembly (MUA) Secondary School Quiz on Sciences, Mathematics and English Quiz Competition.

For his outstanding feat, Nnadozie won the cash prize of N150, 000 and N50,000 for his school. The quiz competition ran for two weeks. On the final day of the competition, Nnadozie got all the 10 questions correctly. He told Daily Sun: “You can remember that I managed to pick the ticket from our Aboh Mbaise zonal elimination. This is so because I finished third. But I went back home and studied harder.

“I read almost all science, Mathematics and English books available to me. I thank my quizmaster who assisted and guided me to this great success. I appreciate my school, especially the principal, the teachers and my fellow students for their support.”

The second place student, Daniel Akudo Blessing, Model Secondary School, Umuokirika, Ahiazu, scored 60 per cent and was rewarded with N100,000 just as Ohale Judith of Handmaids Holy Child Juniorate, Amumara, Ezinihitte, who garnered 55 per cent went home with N50,000. She thanked the organizers, just as Ohale stated that the quiz had given her some level of intellectual exposure. The winners were full of happiness and gratitude to MUA.

Presenting the awards to the winners, the president of MUA, Chief Nnorom Chibuzor Chris, said: ‘Let me commend all our students who participated in the second edition of our MUA quiz competition. In particular, I congratulate the winners for coming tops. I must tell you that MUA as an association does belong or support any particular political party or politician.

“We are non patrician and non religious. In other words, we are apolitical. Our aim is to assist in every possible way to rebuild Mbaise as a community and we believe that if you want build any society, capture the youths through education and you are home and dry.”

The quiz coordinator, Dr (Mrs) Marix Best Njoku, revealed that the 2019 edition of the MUA quiz competition was symbolic as the winners were two girls and a boy as against two boys and a girl that were champions in last years first edition.

There were consolation prizes to the other competitors and schools that finished between fourth and ninth positions.