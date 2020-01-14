Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court says that it will deliver judgment later today in the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, against the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A panel of seven justices of the court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammed, stood down the appeal for judgment after counsel to both parties had adopted their briefs of arguments for and against the appeal.

Meanwhile, the court is presently hearing the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, against the election of Governor Ihedioha, while the appeal by Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) is yet to be called.

The different appellants are asking the court to void the election of Ihedioha on grounds that he did not obtain the constitutional one-quarter of votes in at least two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state, in line with Section 179 of the Constitution.

In their various submissions by their counsels, the appellants are asking the court to set aside the decision of the tribunal and declare them winners of the March 9 governorship election or, in the alternative, order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election into the office of Governor of Imo State.