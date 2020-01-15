Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, reacting to Tuesday’s surprise verdict of the Supreme Court announcing Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2019 Imo State governorship election, has expressed concern, suggesting that the outcome reinforces the perception that the judiciary appears to have been compromised by the Buhari administration.

Yakasai said that although he is not a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he nevertheless sympathised with party supporters in Imo State over their loss, regretting that their initial euphoria and jubilation over the election was short-lived, even as he expressed worry that, in his words: “a junior Okoracha is out while a senior Okoracha is in Imo State.”

He noted that the victory of the APC in Imo State, seen alongside the party’s recent victory in Bayelsa State, means that the ruling party has finally broken the southeastern wall, which until now had remained impenetrable to it.

Surprised by the judgement of the Supreme Court, Yakasai hinted that the APC appears determined to secure in court what it could not secure with the ballot box, saying that the party has established a curious pattern of winning power through the court of law rather than on electoral grounds.

The Second Republic politician maintained that the APC could accept to lose at the ballot boxes, the tribunal or at the Court of Appeal, but would deploy all its arsenals to win at the Supreme Court.

“The present political situation in the country should be a matter of concern to all the lovers of true democracy… the country needs a committed election commission, robust judiciary and the courageous media if it is to sustain the struggle for true democracy in Nigeria,” he declared.

“The opposition must realise that they are fighting opponents that have over time been busy concentrating all political and economic power in our nation under their control, and of making their party be in control of not only state power but financial and economic powers as well. And they are doing this through threats and intimidation.

“My concern is that we seem to be progressively moving towards a one-party state […] because the choice to oppose or to remain in the opposition political parties is gradually being undermined by these sorts of experiences from the institutions that are supposed to be the vanguard of the nation’s march towards democracy,” Yakasai said.

While stressing that the verdict should serve as a real lesson for the forces pushing for true democracy in Nigeria, he advised the losers to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise in order to be stronger in future electoral contests.