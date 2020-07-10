Godwin Tsa Abuja

Imo Government has assured the Federal High Court in Abuja that the state will not proceed further with the probe of the former governor, Rochas Okorocha, over alleged financial infractions.

The undertaking was given by the Attorney General, C.O.C Akaolisa, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed during the hearing in the suit filed by the former governor against the multiple probe panels constituted against him by the state government.

Counsel to the attorney general and other defendants, J. M. Madu, took the decision to prevent the court from granting an oral application by Okorocha’s counsel, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), for restraining order against the ongoing investigation of his client.

Maduabuchi had made the request following the request by the defence counsel for the hearing of the case to be adjourned to a later date.

Justice Mohammed, in his ruling, held that since counsel to the attorney general and the probe panels had undertaking to tell his clients not to proceed with further investigation, there would be no need granting a restraining order.

Maduabuchi had argued that since the defence counsel asked for an adjournment to respond to processes served on them, the court should make an order stopping the parties in the suit from going ahead with the probe pending the determination of the matter.

Though counsel to the 1st defendant (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) was not in court, Counsel to 2nd to 48th defendants, Madu, quickly interjected that the probe panel had not commenced sitting.

Justice Mohammed then held that since the EFCC was not represented in court to hear its side of the story, it would be unfair to grant the request in the interest of justice.

He then adjourned the matter until July 14 for hearing.