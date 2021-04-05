From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security forces to put an end to what he referred to as anarchy, condemning the deadly insurgent attack on the police command headquarters and the correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State.

According to a statement by thd Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, who called the Monday incident an act of terrorism, praised the initial response by security guards and forces for preventing greater losses of life and destruction of public property.

The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the region to fully mobilise and go after the terrorists, apprehend and prosecute them.

He further charged security forces to ensure they rearrest fleeing prisoners, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

President Buhari also appealed to the public to assist law enforcement with any relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the persons who perpetrated the attacks.

The Present further urged the public to be vigilant, promising that the federal government will use every available resource at its disposal to confront and terminate the ‘bare-faced anarchy,’ the statement said.