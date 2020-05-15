Imo State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, yesterday disclosed that heads of parastatals and agencies, stand the risk of losing their jobs by Monday, if they fail to forward necessary e-data for payment of salaries of their workers.

Emelumba, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Government House, said it was one of the decisions reached at the executive council meeting.

He also disclosed that those who encroached on government lands, henceforth, stand the risk of prosecution and demolition of their illegal structures, adding that the executive council also approved the abolition of the service of consultants in the state

The commissioner said the government has, in the last two months, been begging the affected heads of agencies and parastatals to submit the bank account and BVN numbers of the staff under them for payment of salaries, to no avail.

He said the government is very clear that it is operating an e-payment salary regime which means that every worker must have a bank account and BVN number to receive salary, adding that those who fail to comply with the directive will be regarded as not working for the state government

He said the council has decided that heads of agencies and parastatals that fail to submit the bank and BVN numbers of staff under them by Monday will be seen as no longer working for the government.