Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of his resolve to provide a verifiable achievements in one year of his administration, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has promised citizens of the state a stable electricity power supply .

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Special Projects in the state, Simon Ebegbulem disclosed this to newsmen in his maiden briefing.

According to the commissioner, the steady electricity power supply will bring about development, with many industries relocating and investing in the state.

This he added will boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state even as he noted that more jobs would be created for immediate employment by the government for youths in the state.

“Steady power supply has been his focus; it has always been in him to make the people of the state enjoy uninterrupted power; to this effect, he has planned to bring in an independent power plant, in few months time; the whole city would turn to Dubai”.

“He believes the only way to creat the economy of the state is to provide steady electricity thereby increasing employment and reducing crime; in other words, he will create jobs to fight crime,” Ebegbulem said.

Ebegbulem has also assured that the governor will not abandoned other sectors like agriculture, water supply and good road network.