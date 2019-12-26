Ayo Alonge

The Imo Economic Summit Group, otherwise known as International Economic Summit Group (IESG), is set to host a colloquium for business owners and the public sector players.

The colloquium which is themed “Imo State 2020 Budget Analysis and Investment Outlook: Opportunities, Promises and Impactful Execution and the Ease of Doing Businesss”, will be held on January 2, 2020, in Owerri, Imo State.

In a press statement made available to journalists, Director, Summit Planning Committee, Collins Onuegbu, said: “Critical stakeholders of the Imo project are rallying under a platform to collaborate with the government in attracting private sector expertise and capital to fast-track socio-economic growth of our dear state.”

The discussions at the colloquium will be spearheaded by renowned experts, including a renowned business Executive, Chidi Okoro; a renowned international voice and advocate on good governance and rights advocate, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu; an economist, Bongo Adi; and a Director at Access Bank, Dr Okey Nwuke.

With a view to hosting both small business owners and public sector players, the summit will explore ways to position Imo State, through the collective intellectual, business and career experience of her members and acolytes, as a destination for scalable and profitable economic activity for the prosperity of her people.

IESG is an independent company, limited by GTE, set up to assist to champion the attracting of private sector expertise and capital into a sub-national administration. Organisers say the event will be hosted in direct partnership with the office of the Imo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.