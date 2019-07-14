George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State government has disclosed its readiness to send a Bill to the State Assembly that will make Igbo Language a compulsory subject at all levels of education in the state.

This disclosure was made by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Gerald Irona, while receiving a civil society organisation, Green Pathway Initiative in his office in Owerri at the weekend, saying the idea is to preserve the culture of the Igbo ethnic group, especially the language.

Irona, who spoke in Igbo language, lamented what he described as the decline in the use of Igbo language, assuring that the new administration would do everything possible to urgently remedy the situation.

His words: “Every tribe has an identity. One of the identities of a people is their language. It is unfortunate that a lot of our children neither speak nor understand Igbo language. I commend the Igbofo group for their efforts in preserving the Igbo language. It is a step in the right direction. I will discuss the details with critical stakeholders, with a view to seeing how to take it forward. I will discuss with the Governor and I know he will be interested in making this work.”

Earlier in her speech, leader of the delegation and founder of Igbofo and Green Pathway Initiative, Professor Frances Chukwukere, poured encomiums on the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, describing him as a man of wisdom.

Adding his voice, a clergy, Rev. Father Uzoma Okwara also called on the state government to take the necessary steps to save the Igbo language from extinction.