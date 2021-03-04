From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State government has stated its readiness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the week runs out. This follows the arrival of the vaccine into the country on Thursday.

The State Commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the State executive council meeting at the government house , Owerri yesterday.

He said “Government has put in place the necessary conditions for the supply which include: preserving the vaccine in the 305 INEC Wards of the State with solar powered refrigerators.

“Government has also released a reasonable amount of money for the training of those who will carry out the vaccination administration as many people will be captured in the first phase of the programme,” Emelumba explained.

Meanwhile, has directed that henceforth, cash transactions will no longer be acceptable in the ministries, departments and other government agencies. All transactions he said will be done on Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He reiterated that henceforth all Imo people have been given final notice against encouraging or partaking in revenue leakages and that the Government has stopped the issuance of cash receipts for any form of transaction.

“All payments must be done through the Bank which must go through the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”

“It has therefore warned all Ministries Departments and Agencies to desist from accepting cash on any payment belonging to the Government,” he said, insisting that anybody who violates the laid down rules will face very unpleasant consequences.