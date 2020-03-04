Imo Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has assured that he will recover all designated Federal Forest reserves in the State and create a special Bureau for Wildlife and habitat conservation for diligent policy implementation.

The governor who spoke during 2020 World Wildlife Day, held at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri, thanked the United Nations and other international and National Stakeholders who are initiators of the project for choosing Imo as the host state.

Governor Uzodimma stated that the World Wildlife celebration which is on its 7th edition, presents us with the cogent challenge of a sober soul search on how we have related with, preserved or destroyed nature in our life time. He noted further: “Today’s celebration fast tracks the question boldly and loudly to the fore of the inner recess of our consciences, both as individuas and as leaders of our respective nations and organizations, to wit: In our life time have we added value to the preservation of the natural habitat, biodiversity or the wildlife we met on earth, or have we helped to ravage, deplete or destroy it?