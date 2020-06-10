Raxy E. Ekwebelam

If recent reports are anything to go by, it appears some political actors in Imo State are not happy about the seeming delay in allocating portfolios to the platoon of aides earlier inaugurated by Governor Hope Uzodinma. Of truth, there is nothing capricious or preposterous about the delay as it could be a function of bureaucracy. Therefore, reports in the media about discontent among those inaugurated or shenanigans from some vested interests are exaggerated. To state the obvious, in the event that anyone’s interest is at variance with the interest of the people of Imo State, the governor is duty-bound to make decisions in favour of the latter no matter how tough it might seem.

If, as reports suggest, the governor wishes to review the long list of aides in relation to the humongous wage bill facing the state, what is wrong with that? The governor should be commended, as his mandate comes with the ability to take tough and courageous decisions in the best interest of the majority rather than a privileged few. Indeed, it is reassuring that the governor is proving to be ‘his own man’, as they say, when the initial expectation was that he would be encumbered by the invisible hands that put him in office.

So far, the biggest highlight of the current administration is probably the repeal of the Law empowering former governors and former speakers of the house of assembly to receive in perpetuity, unmerited largesse in the name of pension.Look at it this way: The former helmsmen intended to continually savour such windfall in a futile attempt to assuage gluttonous appetites, while teachers’ wages remain unpaid, and civil servants do not know when their salaries would come or how much a particular month would bring forth. The case of pensioners is even more heart-breaking, as many of them have died waiting for their entitlements. In any event, the governor should be emboldened by the applause that has greeted the repeal of the obnoxious and self-serving piece of legislation. If there’s any justice in the world, the promoters of that law ought to be in trouble already.

Providence, sometimes, confers unfair advantage on some people. Should they now use it secure the interest of their offspring- up to the fourth generation – by robbing the rest of the people, especially in a society largely defined by poverty? Therefore, Governor Uzodinma should not be afraid of making enemies provided he is on the side of the people. Of what use is government if it is not people-centric? As the legendary former British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill once said: “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometimes in your life”.

Meanwhile, Onwa Onyoko should also take another look at some of the ministries recently created to help the administration bring about of positive outcomes.Granted, some ministries would be crucial forthe transform the state; for example, education, health, works, lands, agriculture etc.provided their functions are based on well-articulated policies backed by the political will of the government. Merely repeating the same processes and motions without any evidence that anyone is thinking outside the box is unlikely to change the commentary.

It seems curious, though, that there is a Ministry of Foreign/International Affairs in Imo. Of course, Uzodinma is not a ‘Spring chicken’ in leadership matters; he must have considered the implications of having such a ministry. The huge population of Imo indigenes in the diaspora and the quantum of funds and other forms of investment that they regularly send home make a strong case for such a ministry, which could bring strategic value to the state. However, if the ministry fails to create a robust platform for those in the diaspora to get involved in the scheme of things, the administration should be ready with answers to the myriad questions likely to follow.

Also, the Ministry of works will be pivotal to the government’s policy on infrastructural development; that is, if the governor wishes to run a conventional government driven by strong institutions rather than strong individuals. If the ministry’s employees are not involved in the construction of new roads, they should at least be involved in the maintenance of old and dilapidated ones that litter the entire state.

Some of them had publicly lamented their redundancy over the preceding eight years. Yet, there is so much they can do for a growing state like Imo, especially in upgrading decaying infrastructure. So, let the governor make the right decisions and ensure there is equal amount of work for equal amount of pay. That is only fair!

Similarly worth noting is the coming of the Ministry of Housing. Sadly, succeeding administrations since Achike Udenwa had paid little attention towards developing an effective urban policy that caters to people’s desire for decent and affordable housing. This is the sort of policy their counterparts in Lagos State have been pursuing, which has enabled some Imo indigenes to own modern homes there. Such nonchalance or ineptitude has consequences, one of which is the rising cost of accommodation in the state capital. Thus, if Senator Uzodinma could build a single low-cost housing estate in or around Owerri, he would have accomplished so much already.

While portfolios like Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, as well as Technology Development depict the governor as one in tune with his environment in this digital age, the others are trailed by a few question marks. For example, what is the point in having separate ministries for special duties and special projects? Now special assistants are coming into the fray. Why create a separate ministry for Livestock Development when there is Ministry of Agriculture? Also, why not pair the Ministry of Environment with Natural Resources and avoid duplication and waste? Would it be a bad idea to have the Ministry of Works and Public Utilities instead of separating them despite the prevailing economic climate?

To make omelette, one must break eggs. Uzodinma has his work cut out and should not be afraid of making tough decisions in a state where citizens had been short-changed for a long time. If his decision-making capacity favours the people, it would becomehis most potent public relations tool, which could be more effective than a battalion of cheerleaders.

Dr. Ekwebelam, a public policy analyst, writes from Abuja