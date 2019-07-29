Ngozi Nwoke

There was excitement recently as indigenes of various autonomous communities in Imo State gathered in Lagos for a meeting of Imo State Town Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL). The meeting was held at the Imo State Liaison Office, Victoria Island.

The meeting had various dignitaries in attendance, most of whom were representatives of the executives of ISTDAL from different states.

Imo State governor, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha was represented by Mr Naeto Chikwe, Special Assistant, Imo State Liaison Office, Lagos.

National President of the association, Pastor (Dr) Okey Anorue, highlighted the importance of holding the meeting for a sustainable development in the state. He expressed worry that the Lagos Liaison Office was left to rot away by the past administration, regretting that the facilities at the office were looted.

He appealed that an investigation be carried out on the missing facilities in the liaison office.

“One of our challenges affecting our state is insecurity. Right now, it is getting out of hand. Another major challenge we are facing now is lack of jobs for our young ones. And this is bothering us. Our people living in various states are suffering and have been victims of the lingering crisis in the country. This is why we made the clarion call on Imo people from all the states to come together so we can look for a way forward.

“The liaison office, which is the Embassy of Imo State, had a giant generator worth over N500 million. It was removed without a trace of its whereabouts till today. We have been running the office without electricity, there is no water flowing in the building and the building looks dilapidated. We also desire that issuing a certificate of origin for all Imo daughters in Lagos should be made easy and free, as it is always rigorous for them to acquire it. We humbly appeal to the governor to investigate these pressing issues.”

The event featured a cultural dance performance by Igbo entertainers. An executive of the association, Chief Emeka Diwe, National President, Association of South-East Town Union, explained the need for the Imo town unions to convene, even as he called on Imo people to support and encourage the governor with their prayers to ensure a successful administration.

“The governor has started on a good note, and we are optimistic that he will continue well. We also plead with all Imo people to support him with their prayers and encouraging words to ensure he grants our petitions,” Diwe said.

Chikwe, who represented the governor, assured the people that he would convey their grievances to the governor and promised to follow up on the implementation of the issues.

“On behalf of the governor, I have taken note of all the needs mentioned and my job is to convey them to him. It’s not just for the Imo people in Lagos, but for every Imo indigene living in various states of the country.

“I’m aware that people came all the way from Adamawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Osun and other state. It will be improper that they came all that way, to make their requests known and at the end, those requests won’t be granted. Beyond all these, I promise to follow up on these requests and I’m very sure the governor will implement them as soon as possible.”

Chikwe emphasized that Imo people should work in synergy with the town union to foster development in the association: “We intend to work with the town union to enable the union have more influence. We want to rebuild the confidence of the people and we can only achieve that by working together,” Chikwe stated.