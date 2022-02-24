By Chinelo Obogo

The traditional ruler of Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH Eze Augustine Iwuogu, has debunked allegations linking him to the killing of seven persons in the community.

In a press statement, Eze Iwogu said allegations linking him to the condemnable killing of seven persons on February 9, 2022 in the community, amongst other issues are completely false.

He said: “The unsubstantiated claims and allegations, designed to mislead and divert the attention of the general public are completely false, treacherous and libelous and thus should be discountenanced by all. The latest attempt to bring my name to disrepute is a result of the conflict between one Mr. Tony and his rival, Mr. Osita and the groups they lead, which has been reported and brought to the notice of security agencies before now.”

He explained that the issue between both men started off as a land dispute between their families in 2008 and that all efforts made by the community to settle the dispute has proved abortive. Eze Iwogu also stated further that the community set up a peace committee led by one Dr. Franklin Ajagala, which was made up of members of each village in the community but that the committee could not achieve anything as both men did not honour the invitation extended to them in person and only chose to speak with the committee on phone according to the committee report.

“Last year, some well-meaning members of the Mmahu community under the auspices of Port Harcourt Based Indigenes of Mmahu Autonomous Community in Ohaji/Egbema, wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria against the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, for among other issues, inaugurating a vigilante group in place of the one recognised by the community in December, 2021 and members of the community believe that some of Mr. Tony’s boys were recruited for the vigilante, which has caused uneasiness among residents,” Ee Iwogu said.

While commending the Police on the way they have handled the issue so far, he further urged them to invite both men in order to resolve the dispute and restore peace in the community.