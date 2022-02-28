By Chinelo Obogo

Traditional ruler of Mmahu autonomous community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Augustine Iwuogu, has debunked allegations linking him to the killing of seven persons in the community.

He stated this in a statement, yesterday, where he described the allegation of his alleged involvement in the killing of seven persons on February 9, 2022 in the community, among other issues, as false.

“The unsubstantiated claims and allegations, designed to mislead and divert the attention of the public are completely false, treacherous and libellous and thus should be discountenanced by all. The latest attempt to bring my name to disrepute is a result of the conflict between groups, which has been reported and brought to the notice of security agencies before now,” he said.

While commending the police on the way they have handled the issue so far, he further urged them to invite the waring groups in order to resolve the dispute and restore peace to the community.