From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umuezeala in Ama Autonomous Community of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Imo State, Eze Aloysius Igwe, has been reportedly abducted on Tuesday evening in his community, precisely at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square.

A source from the area who hinted our correspondent disclosed that the incident occurred at about 8.20 pm when the monarch went out to pick his wife from a meeting around the area she attended.

But before he could do that, the source said his abductors came in a small bus and double-crossed his vehicle and whisked him away in his vehicle.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

