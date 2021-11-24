From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Imo State council, has pledged to partner with the state government in tackling the prevailing insecurity ahead of the coming yuletide.

NURTW state chairman Samuel Udeh made the announcement on Wednesday at a press conference, where he also reiterated the commitment of his leadership to restore sanity in the operation of members of the union in the state.

Udeh pointed out that the main objective of the union is to serve as a viable partner in the progress and overall development of the state and the people, especially in the transport sector.

He also debunked the allegation that some of his members indulged in illegal activities including extortion of money from the commercial drivers and causing a breach of law and order in the state.

The Imo NURTW boss thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for the confidence reposed on him to pilot the affairs of the union in the state and promised not to disappoint him.

He also solicited the support of the media in his efforts to eradicate miscreants and infiltrators among the members as well as reposition the union for effective service delivery.

‘The union in Imo State has over 25,000 members and all of us are committed under my leadership to assist the state government led by Sen Hope Uzodinma to combat insecurity and restore sanity in our general operations in the state.

‘We are not ignorant of the activities of detractors and miscreants but we are poised to deliver to the best of our ability for the general good of the state,’ Udeh stated.

