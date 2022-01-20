When they heard this, they began to go away one by one, beginning with the older ones, until only Jesus was left, with the woman standing there. Then Jesus straightened up and asked her, “Woman, where are your accusers? Has no one condemned you?” “No one, Lord,” she answered. “Then neither do I condemn you,” Jesus declared. – John 8:10

Above is how the story of the adulterous woman was narrated in the Berean Study Bible. The narrative summarizes my reaction to the January 5 Imo Stakeholder Summit held in Owerri to review the two years of Governor Hope Uzodimma. On that day, Uzodimma stood before a crowd of Imo people and made claims of projects he had accomplished in 24 months. He also made huge claims about projects he had embarked on as still ongoing and those awaiting commissioning. All these claims were listed in his 19-page speech titled “We Have Made Appreciable Progress in Two Years.”

And, Imo has. At least, that was the consensus opinion of Imolites at the summit. That opinion came from the public declaration, by the governor, that, he had, in the past 24 months, delivered on 34 road projects, which had been commissioned, with 50 others now under construction. He also published a list of 51 roads undergoing rehabilitation and said “with these, I am sure you will agree with me that we are witnessing an era of road revolution in Imo State.”

This “road revolution”, according to Uzodimma, “when completed will serve as a great stimulant to the economy of the state. Besides, it will prove once again that Imo State can build good quality roads that can outlive many administrations – just as the ones built by our beloved Dee Sam Mbakwe. The completion of these roads will no doubt boost socio-economic activities in Imo state. The overall objective in this massive road construction and reconstruction is to strengthen the state’s economy, by boosting commerce, industry and tourism.”

Indeed, Imo has five major entry and exit points: The Owerri-Okigwe road, Owerri-Umuahia road, Owerri-Orlu road, Owerri-Port Harcourt road and Owerri-Aba road. These roads are strategic to the economic well-being of the state and their condition becomes a judgement on how well a governor has been at his job. I guess this is why the Uzodimma government is relentless in turning the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe into dual carriageways. Hopefully, the “road revolution” will hit others.

Beyond roads, the governor also laid claims to haven increased the Internally Generated Revenue profile of Imo state with a projected earning of N5billion monthly in current fiscal year. He said: “We have also recorded increased Internal Revenue Generation (IGR) through the strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), thereby curbing revenue leakages from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other sources… I am pleased to inform you that based on the reinvigoration of the internal revenue generation capacity and industrial stimulus packages we have put in place in the state, we are projecting a monthly IGR of N5b from this year.

Another boost to our internal revenue generation was through the domestication of the Imo State Debt Management Law No. 6 of 2021. This was in June and it is a great milestone for the State because it attracts 2 Million USD to our coffers as grant from the SFTAS/World Bank Programme.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Imo state had been thought of as a civil service state and without the economy to generate up to N5billion monthly. But there seems to be hope as the state has witnessed an increase in economic activities especially investments in real estate which is gradually driving up the value of land in Owerri (and environ), Orlu and Okigwe and massive investments also in tourism and leisure. Here, the food industry seems to have witnessed a radical upswing and positively affecting family economies. This is energized by the state governments investments in agriculture through the revival of Acharaubo Integrated Farm Estate at Emekuku.

“The farm is now fully operational”, he said adding that “we have engaged 200 youths, most of whom are natives of the communities, on gainful employment. The farm has 15,000 birds, 300 goats and 200 pigs. It has provision for a feed mill, and a cassava processing plant which will be accessible to the natives. Other facilities in the estate include a farm house, a hostel and an internship accommodation for the use of university agriculture undergraduates.”

Besides, Uzodimma said that his government has also “replanted over 140 hectares of land with oil palm seedlings at Adapalm, Ohaji and Ngor-Okpala” adding that the state is now in search of investors to take over the state-owned rubber plantation “for repositioning, replanting and modernization” with an envisaged 50,000 job opportunities which will also boost the revenue of the state.

Governor Uzodimma made other claims as regards what he has done in 24 months in the areas of health, housing, security, education, commerce and industry where he disclosed that his administration “has paid off the debts owed to Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) by successive administrations in the state in respect of the Imo Standard Shoe Industry.

The sum of 1.3 billion Naira was negotiated and full payment made.” While he expressed hope that “operations will commence in the (shoe factory) industry in the next few months” he also said that “investors have also indicated interest to take over the Nsu Tiles Ehime and the Avutu Poultry Farm.”

For me however, these are claims made by the governor. But let us assume that they are mere claims while not conceding that they actually are, it is 15 days since they were made and yet, the opposition has not put a lie to them. Claims can easily be falsified using the principle of falsification. However, these have not been falsified. It reminds of a popular gig in American public relations circles where it is said that any claim not debunked within 24 hours takes a life of its own as truth. Logically, therefore, since no one has been able to put a lie to any of the claims made by Governor Uzodimma in “We Have Made Appreciable Progress in Two Years,” they, therefore, stand as his signature on Imo State after 24 months of stewardship.