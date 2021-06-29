From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governors,Achike Udenwa and Chief Ikedi Ohakim were among the stakeholders who graced the Special Bishops Committee on Peace in Imo State organised by the Initiatives ,Peace and Restoration Committee,led by Jerry Chukwueke on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists at the maiden peace meeting of the committee in Owerri on Tuesday ,the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri diocese , Anthony Obinna urged the people of the State to pray for the committee to come out with positive inputs to return Imo once to a peaceful State.

Although,most of the past leaders did not show up at the meeting but archbishop Obinna who is the chairman of the peace committee explained that the process is ongoing and noted that there is still chance for those who have not attended to attend.

Sub committee chairman of the event, professor Maurice Iwu and Chukwueke expressed satisfaction so far at the level of attendance by the stakeholders while hoping that more will turn subsequently.

The summit according to Chukwueke is for the clerics to interface with the past leaders and see how to swiftly return to business and restore confidence in investors after the insecurity challenge in the State.

Others that attended the summit include, senator Frank Ibezim representing Imo north, Chris Anyanwu former senator,Imo east and Chief Willy Amadi.

