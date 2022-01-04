100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Imo State governor ,Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday remained silent on names of sponsors of insecurity in the State after he earlier promised to unveil those behind the challenges faces by the State in recent times.

Addressing stakeholders ,the governor emphasised that he wanted to allow the security agencies handling the matter to finish before he could make any pronouncement.

He said “You know I promised I was going to names those behind insecurity in the State,after that statement the whole thing was politicised ,social media took over the space,conventional media did not help matters ,and I don’t want to spoil the good work the securities are doing at the moment .

” I want to crave your indulgence to let the security agents finish their investigations and hold them responsible and charge them to court . Last time I discussed with security agencies,I must single out with a special commendation,the security agencies in Imo State,they were alert and they rose to the ocassion ,their successes over these period has convinced us .

“I’ve said it time without number,I have no personal grudge with anybody,all of you who knows me too well ,when I contested election,in some cases I did not win,and went back to my businesses, and when I won I started to improve ,I have so many former governors in Imo State ,I have Achike Udenwa,Ohakim,Okorocha ,former governor ,a lot of them want to take the State as a former governor, the difference between other governors and Okorocha is that ,he is out of office but still want to be in office .

” Okorocha is a younger brother to me,I’m older than him ,if not for anything,I deserved to be respected by him ,I don’t want to have issues with him but he should know that he is no longer the governor ,in the short period I would be there,he should allow me answer the governor that I’m.

” We want to thank the security agencies,the army,civil defence,the IGP for making sure that the people came back for Christmas,and one thing I want to ensure you is to continue sustaining the peace.” Uzodimma stated.

The governor however seized the opportunity of the stakeholders meeting to give account of stewardship of his days in office, recalling that over 90 roads in the State under construction ,some of them either completed or near completion.

He also informed that the State government has fully recovered its shoe industry taken over by AMCON as a result of backlog of debts from previous governments.

Diginataries at the ocassion include senator Osita Izunsao,senator Frank Ibezim,professor George Obiozor,chief Ikedi Ohakim,chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu among others.