From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has given the staff of office and a certificate of recognition to the regent of Obibi Urata in Owerri North Local Government Area of the State, Boniface Ariri, after four years despite the claim by Amobi Uwaleke as the traditional ruler of the community.

Uwaleke was reportedly enthroned by the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, in 2018 after the death of the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Pius Ukaga.

Ariri who has been a regent in the community while Uwaleke was approved by Okorocha to become their king had the table turned in his favour when Uzodinma recognised him and 50 others as new monarchs from the State last week Friday.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in his palace why it took the state government long to recognised him as a monarch, Ariri said while he and other members of the community were mourning the death of their late Eze, Uwaleke made Okorocha believe he was rightfully chosen by the community.

“After the death of our king in March 2016 and was buried in April same year, one Amobi called himself, His Royal Majesty, an abomination during the mourning period, the regency council wrote the council informing them of the happenings, unfortunately, Oha in council which was supposed to be the custodian of the people was bought over, but we kept quiet till the end of the mourning period and the regency petitioned according to the constitution then, also informing that we have come to the end of the mourning period and about to elect a new king.

“They were given 3 months to prepare and tell the people about the election of a new monarch, that was on August 28. We adopted colligate election and I won with 109 votes.”

Reacting to his purported dethronement by the state government, Uwaleke described it as a rumour, claiming no formal letter or announcement informing him to that effect.

He said: “As I speak with you now, I have never received any letter of dethronement from government, neither has there been an official pronouncement of my dethronment”.

Uwaleke insisted that he is still in charge of Obibi Urata as the traditional ruler recognised by the state government with a certificate of recognition presented to him by the previous administration.