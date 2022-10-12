From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has launched a free medical service to be administered to workers in the state civil service.

The Head of Service, Raymond Ucheoma, who disclosed this in a joint press conference with Uzodimma’s Special Assistant on Networking, Chantel Adanna on Wednesday, emphasised that the service is for both junior and senior civil servants in the State.

Ucheoma added that the gesture is also extended to all the local government staff in the twenty-seven council areas of the state.

Adanna, explaining further how the workers could access the hospitals for the service, said: “There are designated licenced hospitals accepted for the free medical care, the staff would be notified those operating it and simply go there with their ID cards.”

The governor’s aide also disclosed that the medical treatment includes surgeries and ailments.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Herbfest exposition/ training will hold from October, 13 to 21 of the same month in Imo.

The three-day programme, organised by the ministries of health and agriculture, according to Prof Maurice Iwu, one of the organisers of the event, is aimed at showcasing the achievements, research results, rich biodiversity and investment opportunities to the world.

He stated further it will enhance patronage and recognition, productive capacity and income status of small producers which he noted will be achieved through a combination of exhibition and market promotion, enterprise development, presentations and scientific sessions as well as training sessions.