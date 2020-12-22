From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma on Tuesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N346.2 billion entitled the “Budget of Wealth Creation” into law.

Governor Uzodinma, at the official signing of the budget, informed that the Executive presented an estimate that was a ‘realistic thinking of what will drive Imo State to the next level, if fully implemented.’

The governor reiterated the “Budget of Wealth Creation”, if well implemented, will address the unemployment problems in the state, provide infrastructure, provide counterpart funding to the state’s global partners and bridge the gaps that exist between the state’s local economy and other economies.

He noted that the Executive arm has the responsibility to ‘drive the appropriated revenue, generate the revenue through her MDAs, spend the revenue as appropriated and ensure that the performance profile of the budget as passed into law is reasonable and such that will impact on the lives of the state and her citizenry.’

Governor Uzodinma thanked the leadership and members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their prompt and timely passage of the appropriation bill which he said is a reflection of a strong and cordial partnership between the Executive and the Legislature.

Presenting the budget for the Governor’s assent, the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem, said they have ‘done justice to the appropriation bill,’ saying the budget passed through the due process of first, second and third reading.

The ceremony which took place at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Owerri was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House Assembly, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem, Principal Officers of Imo State House of Assembly and members of the Imo State expanded executive.