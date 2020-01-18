Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo has ordered the suspension of all contracts awarded before his resumption of office.

According to the governor, this is in view of nefarious activities of “some government functionaries entering into contract agreements on behalf of the government without reference to the newly sworn in governor”.

According to a press statement by the Principal Secretary to the governor, T.U. C Nwokonkwo, it stated that “particular note has been taken of some parastatals where the contract letters and agreements are being backdated”.

“Therefore Governor Hope Uzodinma has directed the suspension of all award of contract in the state public service except with due authorisation from the office of the governor”, the statement added.

It also said that “the government has also suspended all contracts already awarded for which mobilisation fees have not been paid , bearing in mind that the post no debit order imposed by the state government on all accounts operated by ministries, departments and agencies still subsists” .

The state government warned members of the public to beware in their own interest.

Also, the new government has approved the dissolution of all parastatals and agencies in Imo State.

According to the Principal Secretary to the governor, “by this directive, all board chairmen and members are by the notice directed to handover all government documents and properties to the chief executive or most senior public servant in the respective parastatals and agencies where the chief executive is not a public servant”.

The governor’s scribe however warned that all handing over formalities should be completed before the close of work on Friday, January 17.