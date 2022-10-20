From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma has disclosed that his administration will commence the formal funding of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency (IMSHIA) in November to complement the free medical service he recently granted civil servants in the State.

John Onyeokoro, Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this on Thursday during a workshop organised by the Centre for Social Justice(CSJ) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development(USAID) for stakeholders in the health sectors in the State.

Earlier, Fidelis Onyejegbu a lecturer from CSJ told the participants that available records from the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA) showed that the agency in the state was not been properly funded since 2012.

He regretted that the situation has made health care beyond the reach of the common man, but expressed hope that with the promise made by the governor, the health insurance scheme will ensure good services to the people.

At the end of the workshop, participants recommended that each local government in the state will commit 1 per cent of its funds to the state insurance agency to enable it to provide services to society, especially indigents.

They further recommended that the agency should take steps to identify indigent people in the state who can not afford the service.