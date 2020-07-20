George Onyejiuwa

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of the Imo State University, Owerri, on Monday held a protest over the non-payment of the five months salaries of 675 staff, including pensions of retirees.

This comes as the union has condemned the selective payment of staff of the university by the state government.

Addressing journalists after the protest held within the confines of the institution, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, Eugenia John Anoruo disclosed that 675 members of the union and including pensioners were yet to be paid their five months salaries till date.

She also pointed out that those who had received their salaries were only paid for March, April and May without the month of February.

According to John Anoruo: ‘We need to recall that in May 2020, all staff of the University were asked to submit their BVN as a condition for payment of salaries with effect from February 2020. Though, this was against the Central Bank Regulatory framework for Bank Verification number operations and watch list for the Nigerian. But having obliged the directive, 675 staff members are yet to receive their five months salaries.’

He added that: ‘It is disheartening to note that 675 staff members including our retirees are yet to receive their five months salaries. Other members of staff that were paid received their march, April and May salaries without February salary.’

He further stated that ‘the scenario is such that a number of these staff who are suffering from one ailment or the other can longer afford to pay for their drugs as a result of non-payment of their salaries. JAC, therefore, demand for the immediate payment of salaries for the 675 members of staff.’

Anoruo warned that should the government fail to adequately address the issue the JAC may resort to the resumption of its suspended industrial strike action.