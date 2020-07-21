George Onyejiuwa

Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-academic staff members of the Imo State University, Owerri, yesterday, protested the non-payment of five months salaries of 675 workers, including pensions of retirees .

This is just as the union condemned the selective payment of the university staff members by the state government.

Addressing newsmen after a peaceful protest within the confines of the institution, JAC Chairman, Eugenia Anoruo, disclosed that 675 members of the union, including pensioners were yet to be paid five months salaries till date.

She said those who had received their salaries were only paid March, April and May leaving out February.

Anoruo said: “We need to recall that in May, the university workers were asked to submit their BVN as a condition for payment of salaries with effect from February. Though, this was against the Central Bank of Nigeria regulatory frame work for bank verification number operations. But having obliged the directive, 675 staff members are yet to receive their five months salaries.

“It is disheartening to note that 675 staff members, including our retirees are yet to receive their five months salaries. Other staffers that were paid received their march, April and May salaries without February salary.

“The scenario is such that a number of these staff who are suffering from one ailment or the other can longer afford to pay for their drugs due to non-payment of their salaries. JAC, therefore, demand immediate payment of salaries for the 675 members of staff.”

Anoruo warned that if the government fails to address the issue that JAC may resume the suspended industrial action.