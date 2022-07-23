From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has said that everything should be done to find lasting solutions to the lingering insecurity in Imo State.

He charged former student leaders from various tertiary institutions in the state to assist in the task of making Imo safe.

Anyanwu made the call weekend while addressing the youths who paid him a courtesy at his residence in Owerri, the state capital.

Senator Anyanwu regretted wanton killings in Imo state and the South East, saying that he was disturbed by the situation and urgent solution is needed to quell the menace.

According to him, “no sane person irrespective of party affiliations will ever be happy with what is going on in our state. The manner in which our youths are been slaughtered is so despicable and barbaric”

“The most painful of it is that people are afraid to speak out for fear of being killed. Today in our state, people are also afraid to come home because of insecurity unless such a person has the capacity to hire so many security personnel that will guide them. This is ridiculous and completely opposite of what we used to have in the state.”

“We cannot leave the problem for the government alone having seen that it may have been overwhelmed by it. What we should do now is for all hands to be on deck to make our state better.”

Continuing, he said: “I will also appeal to security personnel to be more professional in the discharge of their duties rather than generating tension. it is wrong to kill anyone the court has not condemned since the constitution presumes everyone innocent until proven otherwise.”

The PDP National Scribe called on the church, traditional rulers and everyone irrespective of party leaning to be involved in bringing lasting solutions, maintaining that the state government should be amenable to reconciliation to give peace a chance.

Meanwhile, he commended the youths for allowing the women counterparts in their midst the opportunity to thrive, noting that, the 2023 election will be a bad campaign strategy for some political parties that relegates women to the background.

“I am an advocate of women’s participation in politics; it will therefore be hard for anyone or political party to come out successfully in the 2023 elections without allowing the women to be at the forefront.”

Earlier, Kingsley Egbuechue who led the group states that Senator Anyanwu’s traceable achievements in various positions he occupied should serve as a yardstick for other selfish politicians to brace up.

He maintains that having learnt a lot from the PDP National Scribe, they are collapsing their structure into the Divine Mandate Youth Wing as part of efforts to serve humanity.

Dr Nwaiche Chioma expressed bitterness about the level of damage the insecurity has caused the state, pointing out that the situation requires one with the needed experience and verifiable track records to salvage the state.