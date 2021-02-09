From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Dan Nwafor, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction in Imo State, has maintained that his faction is not in a hurry to commence the registration and revalidation exercise kicked off in the state yesterday.

According to Nwafor, whose faction loyal to the former governor of Imo State, Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, his members are waiting for the courts to decide which faction is the authentic party in the state.

Although he affirmed that the registration exercise should be conducted by his faction which, he added that they would have to wait for the courts to rule on that.

‘We are waiting for the court to decide. We are saying that any exercise that doesn’t happen through us is null and void, it’s illegal, the exercise should happen through the validly elected executives.

‘So, we would approach a high court to get an injunction against the exercise, that is if not being done through the legal people, not that we are against the exercise, we are on the process of getting the injunction, waiting for hearing notice.

‘For now, we are on standby, the exercise continues till March 30, so there’s no rush. Let people start, there is still time from now till March 30,’ Nwafor said.