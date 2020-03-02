Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its decision to seek a review of the Supreme Court judgment that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State was not an affront on the apex court.

The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the opposition party and Ihedioha approached the apex court because the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Imo governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, allegedly misled the court.

Consequently, the PDP said the Supreme Court would not sanction its lawyers for bringing the application for a review of the judgment as the interest of the party was to deepen the country’s democracy.

He denied speculations that the opposition party had withdrawn its application for a review.

“One thing you must give to the APC is its capacity for manipulation; whether in a political environment or in the judicial environment. They are just mere manipulators. There is nowhere were the PDP sat down to contemplate or express fear over the decision to ask the Supreme Court to guard its own infallibility. Nowhere! We understand democracy better than the APC, we know the import of democracy, we know our right within the confines of democracy. And such we owe it a responsibility to our country because we all belong to the same nation. So, if there are errors in what the APC and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma, had deliberately laid before the Supreme Court and pushed the court into taking the wrong decision, we have a responsibility as a party that brought democracy to Nigeria to point out those errors and I do not think we have acted wrong, rather we have acted on the part of justice,” he said.