Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that no amount of distraction from his political detractors would stop him from reclaiming his mandate to represent the people of Imo West in the Senate.

The governor stated this at a prayer meeting organised by Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODI) with the theme “Thank You Jesus” on Thursday, at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri.

Okorocha boasted: “I would be heard again; I’m unstoppable; those who are stoning a tree know that something is there, it is a matter of time.”

Speaking further during the prayer meeting to thank the people of the state for supporting his administration, Okorocha recalled that the state was in dire need of redemption when he assumed office in 2011.

“Mind you, my coming to power was without the elites or the big names in Imo politics. None was with me. But the masses of Imo State were with me and are still with me. So, because of the serious task of developing Imo State of our collective dreams and aspirations, I tagged this administration “Rescue Mission Administration.” I swore before the Almighty God and declared that Imo must be better.”

He further remarked: “But in the course of this government, I must confess to you that we have gone through a lot of troubles and opposition to get to where we are today. Today, the entire landscape of Imo is dotted with landmarks and verifiable projects which are there for all to see.

“The Rescue Mission Administration, knowing that education is the bedrock of our economic life, started and declared free education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels in order to attract our teeming children back into the classrooms. So, Imo State today is the only state where there’s free education from primary, secondary to the university level. As a result of this development, Imo State has continued to hold the ace in the enrolment of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Nigeria for seven years running, Okorocha said.

“My job as your governor has been made a lot easier by the hands of fellowship which you Imolites extended to me including working with other key individuals that understand the essence of good governance with a high sense of duty to deliver.

“But let me use this opportunity to appreciate all the Rescue Mission team who have helped me in ways too numerous to mention in achieving these great strides for our dear state.”

The governor further stated: “I also do know that in the process of redeeming Imo, I did not have to follow the rules. So my apologies to anyone whom I might have touched negatively in this process of governance. In all, I want to thank first of all, my lovely wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, my entire family and indeed all Imolites who gave us their support to get this far.”

In her speech, the leader of WODDI and wife of the governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha averred “I want to thank God Almighty that I was privileged to be the wife of the governor of Imo State. Again, let me use this opportunity to thank the man, His Excellency, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, whom God used to make me stand before you as the wife of the Executive Governor of Imo State.

“For me, today is a wonderful day, to take stock of how it all started, to take stock of all the experiences and to take stock of the great achievements recorded under me, with the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) under the watch of the Rescue Mission Administration.”

She added: “Through the “She Needs A Roof” project, people who ordinarily will not have roofs over their heads, through the mercy of God, over 200 of them can be bold to say that they are landladies. This is another great opportunity to stand here and say a very big thank you to Imo women for their unflinching support to the Rescue Mission government of Imo State. I must say that your love for me is too much and for sure, I would indeed miss you,”she said.