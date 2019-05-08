George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

ELDER statesman, Prince Bob Njemaneze, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Jones Onyeriri and Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as winners of Imo West (Orlu) and Imo North (Okigwe) senatorial elections.

The elections conducted on February 28 into the two senatorial seats in the state have been mirred in controversy as INEC is yet to announce the real winners of the polls.

He said Governor Rochas Okorocha, a candidate in the Imo west (Orlu) senatorial election, who he alleged had forced the Returning Officer, Prof. Innocent Ibeabuchi, to declare him winner of the senatorial election should be prosecuted for electoral offence.

Njemanze, who addressed newsmen in Owerri, said Imo must not be shortchanged in having its full representation at the Senate.

“Among the senatorial contests, the most interesting one is Imo West (Orlu zone), where INEC must stand up to defend what they really represent or what they have made us to believe. The commission said it can neither be influenced by gratification, coercion by desperate politicians nor be cowed into accepting a misnomer in an electoral process.”