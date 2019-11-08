Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has dedicated his victory at the Apeal Court, yesterday, to his oponents, Jones Onyeriri and Senator Osita Izunaso, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively, who he described as his brothers.

The duo had challenged his vctory earlier as winner of the election in the Imo West Senatorial District .

Okorocha said his victory was for the good people of Imo West Senatorial District and indeed, Imo people in general, who he said, have remained supportive irrespective of their Political affiliations.