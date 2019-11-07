Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has dedicated his victory at the appeal court yesterday to his opponents Hon Jones Onyeriri and Senator Osita Izunaso, Candidates of PDP and APGA respectively, who he described as his brothers.

The duo had challenged his victory earlier as the winner of the election in the Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha has also said that his Appeal Court Victory is equally for the good people of Imo West Senatorial District and indeed, Imo people in general, who he said, have remained Supportive irrespective of their political affiliations.

He added that the Appeal Court Judgement has also added fiber to the nation’s democracy, “because like the tribunal, the Appeal Court was able to detach blackmail from the home truth”

The former governor who was reacting through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo further described the Judiciary as a blessing to the nation’s democracy, promising to remain thankful to the Judiciary for playing a leading role in deepening the nation’s democracy and its ethos.

The former governor further assured that he would continue to use God-given positions to serve God and humanity.

He eulogized his two brothers, Senator Izunaso and Hon. Onyeriri for their maturity and for being good sons of Orlu zone and appealed to them to share the joy of the moment with him, for the good of Orlu Zone people in particular and Imo people in general. He once again assured that he would not let them down for any reason.