Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Following his victory at a Federal High Court in Abuja for non-issuance of his certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that he has forgiven all those behind his ordeal. Justice Okon Abang on Friday had ordered that Okorocha should be issued with his certificate of return.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha described the judiciary in Nigeria as the Daniel that has always come to judgement, and also described Justice Abang as not only a model but one of the exemplary ambassadors of the judiciary in Nigeria.

Justice Abang had in the case between Okorocha and INEC over the seizure of his certificate of return by the electoral umpire ruled that the commission had no right under any known law in the country to withhold the certificate of return of a candidate that has been announced and returned as winner of an election by the returning officer.