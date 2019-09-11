Ndubuisi Orji. Abuja

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Henry Nwawuba, has described the judgment of the National Assembly Elections Petition, which dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Imo West, Jones Onyeriri, as a temporary setback.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition against the declaration of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Nwawuba, who represents Mbatoili/Ikeduru Federal Constituency expressed dismay over the judgment and expressed optimism that it will be upturned by the Appeal Court.

Onyeriri and Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in separate reactions rejected the judgment.

Director General of the PDP candidate’s campaign organisation, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, in a terse statement in Owerri, said the tribunal’s decision will not go unchallenged.

“We consider the ruling an insult and a mockery of the Nigeria judicial system.

“Luckily, the tribunal is not the final arbiter in this matter. Jones Onyereri has today decided to appeal this crooked judgement.

“To our teeming supporters, we appeal for your dedication, steadfastness and continued commitment to liberate Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone) from the clutches of imposters” the statement added.

Similarly, Daily Sun was reliably told that Izunaso’s camp had rejected the tribunal’s verdict. One of his aides who did not want to be named said his principal would go on appeal.