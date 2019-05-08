George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Major-General Sunday Chikwe (retd), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the certificate of return of Governor Rochas Okorocha, regardless of circumstances surrounding his victory.

The commission had refused to issue a certificate of return to Okorocha over allegation by the senatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Innocent Ibeawuchi, that he declared the governor as the winner under duress.

Gen. Chikwe, who addressed newsmen in Owerri, on Monday, said having been announced as winner, the electoral body ought to have issued him the certificate irrespective of the circumstances surrounding his victory.

“Since the returning officer for Imo West senatorial election had publicly announced him as winner of the election, he should have been issued the certificate of return. Candidates from other parties including the PDP, APGA, who felt aggrieved over Okorocha’s victory should go the election tribunal to challenge his victory, that is the norm.”

Chikwe therefore, urged INEC to issue the certificate of return to Governor Okorocha ahead of the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly this June.