Ndubuisi Orji Abuja



The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Henry Nwawuba, has described the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition which dismissed the petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Imo West, Jones Onyereri, as a temporary setback for the party.

The tribunal in his judgment on the Imo West senatorial election had dismissed the petition against the declaration of former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as senator for the zone.

Nwawuba who represents Mbatoili/Ikeduru federal constituency of Imo State, on the platform of the PDP, expressed dismay over the judgment and expressed optimism that it would be upturned by the Appeal Court.

In a statement issued, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the lawmaker wondered what facts the tribunal relied upon to reach its conclusion, especially as all material evidence on ground allegedly point to a gross abuse of the electoral process.

According to him, “the incontrovertible fact on ground is that Okorocha, based on his dismal performance in office as governor for eight years, made him unelectable.”